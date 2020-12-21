Danny Lee Moyers

December 1, 1958-Decemner 20, 2020

Funeral services for Danny Lee Moyers, 62 of New Boston, will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New Boston Assembly of God Church. Masks and social distancing will be required due to Covid-19 precautions. Viewing is one hour prior to services. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Westmer Youth Activities. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Danny was born on December 1, 1958 in Aledo, Illinois to Charles H. & Donna B. (Decker) Moyers. He spent his childhood growing up in New Boston playing baseball and helping his Dad with his commercial fishing. He moved to Iowa and attended Louisa Muscatine High School and Muscatine Community College.

In 1985 Danny married Christine Greenwald and moved to Letts, Iowa. He enjoyed coaching girls' softball and boys basketball at L & M High School. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Nascar Fan and loved to go fishing and boating. After divorcing in 2014, he moved back to New Boston.

Danny worked for Bandag, Muscatine for over 20 years, and most recently for CDS in Wilton.

Danny's survivors include his children: Joshua Moyers and Lucas Moyers of Muscatine, IA; Christopher Moyers of Oklahoma; Tina Bacorn of Durant, IA; and Todd Greenwald of Oklahoma; grandchildren: Drake Miller; Hunter, Hailey and Jaxson Bacorn; Mallory, & Evelyn Moyers; and Owen Hills; great-grandchildren: Novah, River & Jasper Miller; a sister, Linda Yost of Waukon, IA. He will be greatly missed by Sue Perrine and many of his dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.