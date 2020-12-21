Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Lee Moyers
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL

Danny Lee Moyers

December 1, 1958-Decemner 20, 2020

Funeral services for Danny Lee Moyers, 62 of New Boston, will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New Boston Assembly of God Church. Masks and social distancing will be required due to Covid-19 precautions. Viewing is one hour prior to services. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Westmer Youth Activities. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Danny was born on December 1, 1958 in Aledo, Illinois to Charles H. & Donna B. (Decker) Moyers. He spent his childhood growing up in New Boston playing baseball and helping his Dad with his commercial fishing. He moved to Iowa and attended Louisa Muscatine High School and Muscatine Community College.

In 1985 Danny married Christine Greenwald and moved to Letts, Iowa. He enjoyed coaching girls' softball and boys basketball at L & M High School. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Nascar Fan and loved to go fishing and boating. After divorcing in 2014, he moved back to New Boston.

Danny worked for Bandag, Muscatine for over 20 years, and most recently for CDS in Wilton.

Danny's survivors include his children: Joshua Moyers and Lucas Moyers of Muscatine, IA; Christopher Moyers of Oklahoma; Tina Bacorn of Durant, IA; and Todd Greenwald of Oklahoma; grandchildren: Drake Miller; Hunter, Hailey and Jaxson Bacorn; Mallory, & Evelyn Moyers; and Owen Hills; great-grandchildren: Novah, River & Jasper Miller; a sister, Linda Yost of Waukon, IA. He will be greatly missed by Sue Perrine and many of his dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Boston Assembly of God Church
IL
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Boston Assembly of God Church
IL
Dec
28
Burial
New Boston Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Speer Funeral Home - Aledo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Speer Funeral Home - Aledo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My greatest sympathy to the family, danny was a wonderful friend who has helped me and many others when in need, I will surely Miss you!! See you one day again
Rita Wurster
January 2, 2021
So very sorry to hear this. Danny was always nice to talk to at CDS. Thoughts to his family!
Marci Edwards
Coworker
December 22, 2020
So many memories! Mike's best friend from childhood. God really blessed us with his friendship & love. Danny is with Jesus now, completely healed, in no more pain and home! You will always be in our thoughts and hearts Danny Lee!!!
Michael & Michelle Lilly
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results