Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darla Ann Durham Williams
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Darla Ann Durham Williams

May 13, 1940-September 19, 2021

LITCHFIELD PARK-Darla Ann Durham Williams, 81, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, passed away on September 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Monday, October 25 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield Park, Arizona. Gravesite ceremony will be held at a later date in Aledo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran School and Church, 830 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, Arizona 85340.

Darla Ann Durham was born on May 13, 1940, in Princeton, Illinois to Orval and Jane (Becknell) Durham. She graduated valedictorian of her class in 1958 from Tiskilwa High School. She later went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters in Counseling from Western Illinois University.

She met and married her high school sweetheart Freddie Williams on December 22, 1958. Freddie and Darla had two daughters, Toni and Tina. Freddie was in the military and traveled most of their married life but Darla always remained in Moline, Illinois. She worked diligently to keep her family balanced and on the right path.

Darla worked many years as the office manager for Dr. Watkins & Associates and/or Orthodontic Group. Finally retiring in 2003 and moving to a warmer climate in Arizona and to be near family.

Darla will be mourned by her husband, Freddie, and their two daughters. Toni (Christopher Burns) and her children Zachary (Megan) Peterson and Alexandra (Robert) Lundquist. Tina (Brian Pittner) and their children Kenneth (Carol), William, and Nicholas. Great-granddaughters Annika Lundquist, soon-to-be baby girl Lundquist, and Arya Pittner. Her sister Judy Hedges and a special nephew Jeff Walters (Ed Comitz).

She was preceded in death by her parents. May mom and all our beloved deceased relatives rest in peace.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Litchfield Park, AZ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences for your loss. I remember Darla from her days at Dr. Watkins office. My son was a patient there, and even after all these years (he´s soon to be 46) I remember Darla as a kind and warm lady who was so pleasant and easy to talk to. I´m sure she has left quite an empty space in a lot of hearts.
Debbie Fournier
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results