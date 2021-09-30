Darla Ann Durham Williams

May 13, 1940-September 19, 2021

LITCHFIELD PARK-Darla Ann Durham Williams, 81, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, passed away on September 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Monday, October 25 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield Park, Arizona. Gravesite ceremony will be held at a later date in Aledo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran School and Church, 830 E. Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, Arizona 85340.

Darla Ann Durham was born on May 13, 1940, in Princeton, Illinois to Orval and Jane (Becknell) Durham. She graduated valedictorian of her class in 1958 from Tiskilwa High School. She later went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters in Counseling from Western Illinois University.

She met and married her high school sweetheart Freddie Williams on December 22, 1958. Freddie and Darla had two daughters, Toni and Tina. Freddie was in the military and traveled most of their married life but Darla always remained in Moline, Illinois. She worked diligently to keep her family balanced and on the right path.

Darla worked many years as the office manager for Dr. Watkins & Associates and/or Orthodontic Group. Finally retiring in 2003 and moving to a warmer climate in Arizona and to be near family.

Darla will be mourned by her husband, Freddie, and their two daughters. Toni (Christopher Burns) and her children Zachary (Megan) Peterson and Alexandra (Robert) Lundquist. Tina (Brian Pittner) and their children Kenneth (Carol), William, and Nicholas. Great-granddaughters Annika Lundquist, soon-to-be baby girl Lundquist, and Arya Pittner. Her sister Judy Hedges and a special nephew Jeff Walters (Ed Comitz).

She was preceded in death by her parents. May mom and all our beloved deceased relatives rest in peace.