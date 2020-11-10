Darlene M. Johnson

September 22, 1936-November 8, 2020

MOLINE-Darlene M. Johnson, 84, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home.

Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 9:45 a.m. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities or King's Harvest Ministries, Davenport.

The former Darlene Mary Snowden was born September 22, 1936, in Rock Island, the daughter of Willis and Lillian (McCorkle) Snowden. She married Ernest "Sonny" Johnson on October 22, 1955, in Erie, Illinois. He died January 17, 2019.

She enjoyed sewing and embroidery, and was an excellent cook and baker who collected cookbooks. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Darlene.

Darlene is survived by four children, Debra Johnson of East Moline, Susan (Dennis) Treanor of Rock Island, Dennis (Vicky) Johnson of Moline, and Sandra (Steve) Woods of Milan; 11 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren plus 4 on the way; and two siblings, Richard Snowden of Erie, Illinois, and Phyllis Snowden of Morrison, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son in infancy, Brian Johnson; and a brother, Harold Snowden.

