Darlene M. Thomas

November 4, 1950-June 18, 2021

Darlene M. Thomas completed her life's journey, June 18, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be two hours before services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Darlene Marie (Cooley) Thomas was born on November 4, 1950, to the union of Julia M. (Rumley) Cooley and Eugene L. Cooley in Lovilia, Iowa. She was raised by her maternal great grandparents, Nellie and Charles King. She received her early education at Lovilia Independent Elementary School and Albia Community High School. August 6, 1966, Darlene was united in holy matrimony to William L. Thomas in Unionville, Missouri. Their union was blessed with three children. The couple moved to East Moline, Illinois in 1968. William passed December 13, 2002.

Darlene loved being with family. She was a team player; playing softball in her early and adult years and shooting pool and darts. Darlene loved to travel. For family events she was always involved in the planning and activities. Darlene retired from John Deere in 2004 after 30 years of service.

Darlene leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Kenneth Cooley and William Thomas, her brothers, Lawrence (Linda) Cooley, Robert Cooley and Perry Cooley, her sisters, Donna (Harry) Lowery, Ronnette Bryant, Delores (Jerome) Bonds, Veltirea Cooley and Renee Morris, sister-in-laws, Kate Teague and Carol Morney; aunt, Charlene Taylor, uncle, Charles Rumley, grandchildren, Jayde Powell, Rayshawn Higgins, Tysean Thomas, Callie Johnson, Shaniya Thomas, William Thomas II, and Kyndall Thomas, nine great-grandchildren, God-children David Johnson and Kia Wilson, foster children, Milton Anderson and Jeanette Watford, cousin, Cheryl Hayes and special friend, Al Talley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Pamela Teague, Celeste Reed, Vanessa Simmons, Brittnie McDowell, Trianna McDowell, and Diandra Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William, infant son, Michael, and son, Robin, sisters, Monnette Thomas and Constance Jones, and Aunt Frances Porter.

Perhaps you sent a lovely card or sat quietly in a chair; Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so, we saw it there. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words that any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much whatever the part.

