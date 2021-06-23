Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene M. Thomas
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Darlene M. Thomas

November 4, 1950-June 18, 2021

Darlene M. Thomas completed her life's journey, June 18, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be two hours before services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Darlene Marie (Cooley) Thomas was born on November 4, 1950, to the union of Julia M. (Rumley) Cooley and Eugene L. Cooley in Lovilia, Iowa. She was raised by her maternal great grandparents, Nellie and Charles King. She received her early education at Lovilia Independent Elementary School and Albia Community High School. August 6, 1966, Darlene was united in holy matrimony to William L. Thomas in Unionville, Missouri. Their union was blessed with three children. The couple moved to East Moline, Illinois in 1968. William passed December 13, 2002.

Darlene loved being with family. She was a team player; playing softball in her early and adult years and shooting pool and darts. Darlene loved to travel. For family events she was always involved in the planning and activities. Darlene retired from John Deere in 2004 after 30 years of service.

Darlene leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Kenneth Cooley and William Thomas, her brothers, Lawrence (Linda) Cooley, Robert Cooley and Perry Cooley, her sisters, Donna (Harry) Lowery, Ronnette Bryant, Delores (Jerome) Bonds, Veltirea Cooley and Renee Morris, sister-in-laws, Kate Teague and Carol Morney; aunt, Charlene Taylor, uncle, Charles Rumley, grandchildren, Jayde Powell, Rayshawn Higgins, Tysean Thomas, Callie Johnson, Shaniya Thomas, William Thomas II, and Kyndall Thomas, nine great-grandchildren, God-children David Johnson and Kia Wilson, foster children, Milton Anderson and Jeanette Watford, cousin, Cheryl Hayes and special friend, Al Talley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Pamela Teague, Celeste Reed, Vanessa Simmons, Brittnie McDowell, Trianna McDowell, and Diandra Wright.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William, infant son, Michael, and son, Robin, sisters, Monnette Thomas and Constance Jones, and Aunt Frances Porter.

Perhaps you sent a lovely card or sat quietly in a chair; Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so, we saw it there. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words that any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much whatever the part.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Jun
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry Bill if you need anything let me know. God bless you and she's in a better place now no more pain.
Lura Williams
Friend
June 24, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nurldon Green
Friend
June 24, 2021
With deepest sympathies to the family of Darlene Thomas
Jeff jamison
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results