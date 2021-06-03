Darrel Richard Park Sr.

December 24, 1942-May 23, 2021

COLONA-Darrel Park Sr.,78, of Colona, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 23rd, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island surrounded by his family.

Darrel was born December 24, 1942 in Moline. He is the son of Harold and Katherine (Herbert) Park. He married Sandra Blagden on September 30, 1962 in Green Rock. Darrel worked as a Weapons Readiness Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal for 33 years, where he would later retire. His greatest love in life was his family. He also enjoyed spending time at Bagley, fishing, and coaching his children and grandchildren.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Duane Park.

Survivors include his wife Sandra, children, Darrel Park Jr., Emmer Park, Chuck Park, Danette (Greg) Meldrum and adopted son Terry Kernan; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Katherine Overton.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at the Colona American Legion Post 1233, 312 Broadway St, Colona, IL 61241, from 1pm-4pm. Attendees are to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Feel free to bring photos, memories, and stories to share! If you would like to send a Memorial to the Family and cannot attend the Celebration of Life, please send to P.O. Box 484 Colona, IL 61241; for flowers, please send them to a family member.

The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to all those who have supported us during this time of loss.