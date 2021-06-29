Menu
Darrell D. Hinden
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Darrell D. Hinden

February 7, 1968-June 24, 2021

MILAN-Darrell D. Hinden, 53, of Milan, Illinois, died Thursday, June 24, 2021.

A memorial visitation was held Monday, June 28.

Darrell Dean Hinden was born February 7, 1968, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Darrell Dean and Sheila (Settles) Hinden.

He loved tinkering, working on, and detailing cars, going to car shows, and was an auto mechanic by trade. He also loved landscaping.

Among survivors are his mother, Sheila (Kenneth) Ostofi of Durant; children, Tim, Cody, James, and Elisha Hinden; and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 29, 2021.
