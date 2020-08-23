David Andrew Rogers

November 11, 1947-August 19, 2020

CORDOVA-David Andrew Rogers, 72, died August 19, 2020 at home in Cordova, IL. A private graveside service will be held at the Cordova Cemetery. In lieu of a visitation, the family will be hosting a memorial open house on Saturday, August 29, 2020, between 1 and 5 at the Cordova Civic Center.

He was born November 11, 1947 in Moline, IL, the son of Andrew "Jack" and Mary Jean (Freek) Rogers. After graduating from Riverdale Senior High, class of '65, he worked as a carpenter, built his first home, and owned a carpet store. He later worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections as an officer and as an instructor at their Life Skills Center, from which he retired. He was also a long-standing employee of the Village of Cordova as building inspector and water meter reader. Over the years, "Captain Dave" traveled the world: working boxing matches in China, chasing kangaroos in Australia, and chipping out of sand traps in Ireland… blessing people everywhere with his jokes, stories and beautiful music. A man of the river and an icon in his little town, he will be missed by so many.

Dave is survived by his fiancée, Carole Peterson, Cordova; daughter, Angie Thorngren, Cordova; son, Derek Rogers (Michele Jandik), Davenport; siblings, Nancy (Larry) Tooker, Sterling, IL, Tom (Brenda) Rogers, Princeton, IA; grandchildren, Jordan Thorngren, Kyle Thorngren, Emily Thorngren (Nick Roman); and one great-grandson, Beau. He was preceded in death by his parents, many of his childhood friends, and music heroes.

Memorials may be made to River Music Experience or Ann's Helping Hands. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

… "and that's the name of that tune."