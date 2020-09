David Anthony Knight

August 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-David Anthony Knight, 38, of Davenport, IA, passed away in Davenport on August 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be at Weert's Funeral home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1 pm, visitation is 1 hr prior to services. Memorials may be made to the family.