David Eugene Gaydos

October 5, 1954- August 30, 2020

MOLINE-Funeral services for David Eugene Gaydos, 65, of Moline, IL, will be 11 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 am prior to services at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Mr. Gaydos died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at UnityPoint, Rock Island.

David was born October 5, 1954, in Moline, the son of Donald and Patricia (O'Neill) Gaydos.

David enjoyed his time spent at the Arc Quad Cities and participated in Special Olympics Illinois.

Survivors include his sister, Peggy (Chuck) Earhart, Mineral, WI; niece and nephew, Niki (Eric) Nelson, and Nathan (Jennifer) Earhart; great niece and nephew, Isabelle and James.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 4, 2020.
