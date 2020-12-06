David J. Allison

May 28, 1954-November 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE-David J. Allison, 66, of East Moline, passed away, November 17, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Private family services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to The Arc of the Quad Cities.

David was born on May 28, 1954, in Moline, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Engel) Allison. He married Andrea Burghgrave on May 10, 1980, in Colona. David was a lifetime member of local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing, Nascar racing, and making people laugh with his quick wit.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea; children, Aaron Allison, East Moline, IL, Jason (Shauna) Allison, Davenport, IA, grandsons, Cole and Noah; brothers, Donald (Janice) Allison, Greenup, IL, Douglas (Dianne) Allison, Rock Island, IL; sister-in-law, Diana Crim, Laconia, NH; brothers-in-law, Bill (Judy) Burghgrave, Normal, IL, Brian (Barb) Burghgrave, Genseo, IL, Patrick (Karen) Burghgrave, Loveland, CO; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Daniel, and Darrell.

