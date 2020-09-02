Menu
David J. Miller

December 23, 1927- September 1, 2020

EAST MOLINE-David J. Miller, 92, of East Moline passed away September 1, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services will be 11am Friday at First Baptist Church in Silvis with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to The Gideons.

David was born December 23, 1927 in Des Moines, IA the son of David E. and Ora J. Wyzard Miller. He graduated from Orion High School and Moody Bible Institute before receiving a bachelor's degree from Augustana College and his master's from Western Illinois University. David served in the Army during WWII. He married Wanda Wilson November 23, 1956 in Silvis, IL. She passed away September 21, 1994. He later married Annette Limkeman August 9, 1997 in Silvis, IL. She passed away January 25, 2009. David worked and retired from the Silvis School District, teaching math and science in the Silvis Junior High. He was a member of Gideons International, a former Awana leader and taught Sunday school. He also enjoyed gardening and trains.

Survivors include his daughter Emily (Chuck) Burdick of East Moline; step children Mark (Karen) Limkeman of Roseville, MN, Marsha (Allen) Steely of Rockford, IL, and Dan (Erica) Limkeman of Rochester, MN; grandchildren Tori Burdick of Carbon Cliff, and Hayley Burdick of Los Angeles, CA and Whitney Burdick of East Moline; step grandchildren Steven , Scott, Robert, Andrew, and John Limkeman, Joshua and Jonathan Steely, Rachel Steely James, and Katie Jasperse; several step great grandchildren and a sister Cleora Calkins of Davenport.

David was preceded in death by his parents, both Wives, and brothers Victor and Andrew Miller.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 2, 2020.
