David C. Martin

January 17, 1948-March 28, 2022

SILVIS-David C. Martin, 74, of Silvis, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Dave was born in Rock Island, Illinois on January 17, 1948, a son of David and Lillian Burns Martin. He graduated from Alleman High School, class of "66". Dave married Ruth Reger on December 28, 1974 in Chicago, Illinois.

Dave was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during Vietnam. He worked about 30 years at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2007.

Dave was an avid fan of old Dodge trucks and Mopar cars. He enjoyed watching races at the drag strip and games shows. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ruth Martin, Silvis; sons, Brian Hamrick, Moline and David Martin, Silvis; grandchildren, Joseph Eldridge, Jordan Eldridge, Alyssa Roberson, Sean Martin, David Martin IV and Zoey Martin; great-grandchildren, Alexa Surratt and Remington Norin; siblings, Norman Martin, Huntington Beach, Calif. and Dani Hughes, Coralville, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sharon Hamrick.

