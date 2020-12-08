David Alexander McFarland

April 29, 1948-December 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-David Alexander McFarland, 72, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

David was born April 29, 1948 to Charles Douglas McFarland and Sue M. McFarland, in Shelbyville, Tennessee. He grew up in Alabama, and later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served during the Vietnam War. Finally, he relocated to Rock Island, Illinois, while working on his MFA in Creative Writing at the University of Iowa. He married Julie Coyne (Johnston) of Rock Island on September 26, 1983. Afterwards he taught English and literature at Black Hawk College, Scott Community College, Augustana College, and St. Ambrose University, among others. In 2019, he was named Adjunct Professor Emeritus at Black Hawk College. He was a faithful member of Central Church of Christ in Davenport, Iowa.

Mr. McFarland's memory lives on in his wife, Julie; two children, Alexander McFarland of Rock Island, and Camille Brandt (Timothy) of Parker, Colorado; one grandchild, Annabelle Rose Brandt; brothers Phillip Rodney and James Michael McFarland, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. McFarland served for two decades as a swim meet official at age group swim competitions around the area and at regional competitions. A member of the Quad City Swim Club for several years, he served as a Board member and President of the club.

Mr. McFarland published essays, fiction and poetry internationally, in print and online. Nominated for The Pushcart Prize, he also was short listed for the Iowa Short Fiction Award. Mr. McFarland won a Highly Commended citation for the 2020 Bridport Prize in England. He taught at literary workshops, especially those organized by what became The Midwest Writing Center for a number of years. In his later years he concentrated on poetry, writing almost exclusively about his cancer.

A memorial service will be held this spring. Memorials may be made to Sandra J Schulze American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Rochester, Minnesota, where David and Julie spent much time during his cancer treatments, Mayo Clinic, who gave David the gift of extra time with his family, or the Childhaven Children's Home in Cullman, Alabama where David grew up.

