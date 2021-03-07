David P. Muller

August 31, 1975-March 2, 2021

MAQUOKETA-David P. Muller, 45, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident on Highway 61 near the Long Grove, Iowa exit.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm with a time of sharing from family and friends at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, time of sharing will be live-streamed and viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

David Patrick Muller was born on August 31, 1975 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to David and Robin (Bradley) Muller. He grew up and attended school in Rock Island. He married Beth Ann French Warren on July 20, 2017 in Jackson County, Iowa.

David worked as an over the road trucker for 15 years. For the past three years he had worked as a dump truck driver for Flynn Concrete Company in Dubuque, Iowa.

David was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed grilling and making homemade barbecue sauce. Additionally, he enjoyed woodworking and metal working. He was a "jack of all trades". Above all, he loved his family, and made them top priority; always. He was more than just a man, he was a force of nature.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Beth Ann Muller of Maquoketa, IA; children, Christian Muller of Galesburg, IL, and Avery Muller of Silvis, IL; step-children, Grace Warren of Houston, TX, Caleb Warren of Maquoketa, IA, Aaron Warren of Maquoketa, IA, Levi Warren of Maquoketa, IA, and Noah Warren of Maquoketa, IA; his father and step-mother, David and Kate Muller of Coal Valley, IL; and brothers, Teddy (Lindsay) Storm and Donny (Bridget) Muller, both of Quad Cities. He was preceded in death by his mother Robin Muller, and step-daughter Hannah Warren.

