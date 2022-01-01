David C. Patterson

March 28, 1928-December 28, 2021

MOLINE-David C. Patterson, 93, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in his home at Overlook Village, Moline.

Memorials may be made to the church or Alzheimer's Association.

David Cumming Patterson was born March 28, 1928, in Moline, to William and Violet (Malcolm) Patterson. He married Darlene Anderson on July 19, 1951, in East Moline. She died May 9, 2011. He served in the US Navy, and then was employed at John Deere for over 30 years, retiring as Supervisor of Training Administration. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Toast Masters, Exchange Club, and American Legion. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed traveling, woodworking, camping, and canoeing.

Dave is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Sheri Patterson of Moline, and Jon and Valerie Patterson of Appleton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Laurie Patterson, Brian and Sonya Patterson, Jennifer and Shawn Holland, Brittany Patterson, Daniel Patterson, and Katlyn Patterson; five great-grandchildren, William, Emilia, Samuel, Pierce, and Knox Patterson; and a sister, Jeannette Clendenny of Jerseyville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, and brother, Malcolm Patterson.

