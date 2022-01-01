Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
David C. Patterson
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

David C. Patterson

March 28, 1928-December 28, 2021

MOLINE-David C. Patterson, 93, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in his home at Overlook Village, Moline.

Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st Street, Moline, with The Rev. Dr. Mark Gehrke officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church or Alzheimer's Association.

David Cumming Patterson was born March 28, 1928, in Moline, to William and Violet (Malcolm) Patterson. He married Darlene Anderson on July 19, 1951, in East Moline. She died May 9, 2011. He served in the US Navy, and then was employed at John Deere for over 30 years, retiring as Supervisor of Training Administration. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Toast Masters, Exchange Club, and American Legion. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed traveling, woodworking, camping, and canoeing.

Dave is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Sheri Patterson of Moline, and Jon and Valerie Patterson of Appleton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Laurie Patterson, Brian and Sonya Patterson, Jennifer and Shawn Holland, Brittany Patterson, Daniel Patterson, and Katlyn Patterson; five great-grandchildren, William, Emilia, Samuel, Pierce, and Knox Patterson; and a sister, Jeannette Clendenny of Jerseyville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, and brother, Malcolm Patterson.

The service will be lived streamed, and the link will be posted on Dave's tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com, where friends can share stories and condolences.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So many camping trips and picnics.
Richard Wohlers
January 2, 2022
