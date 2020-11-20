David S. Eldridge

August 27, 1940 - November 18, 2020

New Boston - David S. Eldridge, 80, of New Boston, Illinois died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island. He died of complications following triple bypass surgery…and his wife Linda is madder than hell about all of it.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held at Aledo Cemetery. The family request… in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mercer County Family Crisis Center, Westmer Larger Parish Churches or Mercer County High School F.F.A. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

David Stewart Eldridge was born August 27, 1940 in Rock Island, Illinois a son of Maurice and Ruby Jane Stewart Eldridge. He graduated from Rock Island High School and attended University of Colorado Boulder. On December 23, 1967 he married Linda Griswold in Fort Madison. David worked with his parents at Investors Diversified Services then became Mercer County's first Supervisor of Assessments, working in the courthouse. From there he went to Modern Woodmen of America. While at MWA he also became involved with farming and land conservation, which were his true passion. He continued working at MWA to fund his ongoing farming habit.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 53 years, Linda Eldridge; son: David Jr. (Caryn) Eldridge of Evanston, Illinois; daughter: Carrie (Michael) Horn of Westminster, Colorado; grandchildren: Jerry and Rodney Horn and Ruby and Bruce Eldridge; nephew and nieces: Mark (Glenda) Eldridge of Silvis, Illinois, Susan (Brian) Ketner of Silvis, Illinois and Jane (Kirk) Vickers of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister in law: Linda Eldridge and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Merle and in laws: Frank, Aline, Richard and Pat Griswold.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.