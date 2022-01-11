David Schoeve

January 13, 1965-January 9, 2022

David R. Schoeve, 56, of Moline, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at UP Trinity, Bettendorf surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 10am, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with Military Honors by American Legion, Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Dave was born January 13, 1965 in Moline, the son of Richard and Mary (Ryckaert) Schoeve. He married Rita M. Behnken, the love of his life on February 6, 1987 in Moline.

Dave was a 1983 graduate from Moline High School and received his Associate's degree from Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, CA. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in avionics.

Dave worked at Alcoa, Riverdale for 22 years and Exelon, Cordova for the past 12 years.

Dave coached his sons in baseball and basketball teams. He enjoyed car racing, fishing, camping, watching his son Hunter playing saxophone and most of all he loved his family. He also loved going on day trips and cruising around in one of the convertibles.

Survivors include his wife, Rita; children, Zack (Kori) Schoeve, Cleveland, IL, Tyler Schoeve, Moline, Austin Schoeve, Moline and Hunter Schoeve, Moline; grandchildren, Bennett and Eleanor; mother, Mary Schoeve, Rock Island and siblings, Thomas (Jollete) Schoeve, Argyle, TX, Sue Ann (Tim) Thorp, New Boston, IL, Jeri Lynn (Ken) Meredith, Havelock, NC, Daniel (Katie) Schoeve, Moline and Mary Kay Schoeve, Rock Island.

