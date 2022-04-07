David Sharp

December 11, 1960-April 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-David Sharp, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. There are no services scheduled at this time. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

David was born December 11, 1960 to Don and Dorothy (Andrews) Sharp. David graduated from Rock Island High School in 1978 and retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service. He enjoyed golfing and gambling occasionally.

Survivors include his son, Jakob Sharp; parents; and siblings, Craig (Connie) Sharp, Brian (Diane) Sharp, and Pam (Mike) Johnson.

