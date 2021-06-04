David Dean Sullivan

November 26, 1980-May 22, 2021

EAST MOLINE-David Dean Sullivan, 40, of East Moline passed away May 22, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be 6pm Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to Diabetic Gastroparesis.

David was born November 26, 1980 in Moline, IL the son of Shane and Lorry Traub Sullivan. He worked as a manager at Olive Garden in Davenport. David enjoyed coloring, spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, hiking, making tie dye and hanging out with his nieces.

Survivors include his father Shane Sullivan, sisters Shaunna Sullivan and Lacy Beaver; nieces Shaylyn, Arianna, Chloe, Kyrstyn, Autumn, and Winter; nephew Larry and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lorry Beaver, grandmother Sharon Traub, and a niece Isabella Montag.

