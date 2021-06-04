Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Dean Sullivan
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

David Dean Sullivan

November 26, 1980-May 22, 2021

EAST MOLINE-David Dean Sullivan, 40, of East Moline passed away May 22, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be 6pm Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to Diabetic Gastroparesis.

David was born November 26, 1980 in Moline, IL the son of Shane and Lorry Traub Sullivan. He worked as a manager at Olive Garden in Davenport. David enjoyed coloring, spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, hiking, making tie dye and hanging out with his nieces.

Survivors include his father Shane Sullivan, sisters Shaunna Sullivan and Lacy Beaver; nieces Shaylyn, Arianna, Chloe, Kyrstyn, Autumn, and Winter; nephew Larry and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lorry Beaver, grandmother Sharon Traub, and a niece Isabella Montag.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary, Colona
213 1st Street, Colona, IL
Jun
7
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary, Colona
213 1st Street, Colona, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am glad David and i got to spend time together the past year. R.I.P dear David love and light.
Cindy Traub
June 7, 2021
My condolences to your family. I didn´t know him but I can relate to the things he went through and what your family has gone through with gastroparesis. Sending hugs, comfort, and peace for your family. Our hearts break with yours but know we´re here to support you.
Kristie Perrin
Other
June 6, 2021
Our condolences to you and your family.
Jim and Marcia Lodico
Family
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results