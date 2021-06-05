Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Dean Sullivan
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

David Dean Sullivan

February 23, 1945-June 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Funeral services for David Dean Sullivan, 76, of Rock Island, IL, will be noon Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 10 am until noon at the funeral home prior to services. Mr. Sullivan died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

David was born February 23, 1945, in Clifton Township, Monroe County, WI, the son of Carl and Monica "Mamie" (Dzekunskas) Sullivan. He married Rod Small December 4, 2015, in Rock Island. He retired from the Illinois Police Truck Weight Division December 31, 2005. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, going to the casinos, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his spouse, Rod Small; children, Noel Sullivan, Moline, and Holland (Rachelle) Sullivan, Princeton, IA; grandchildren, Christina, Savanna, Nick, Alex, and Emilee; siblings, Donna (Tom) Turpel, Davenport, IA, Pat (Gary) Clements, Coal Valley, IL, Barbara (Dale) Graham, East Moline, Carlene (Bob) Graham, Colona, IL, and Mike Sullivan, East Moline; and his special dogs, Shelby and Porscha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jaycen Sullivan; great granddaughter, Angel; and brothers, Chuck and Don Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Jun
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss of David. Prayers and hugs to your families.
Ruth Norin Charlson
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about David, condolences to you Rod and your family.
Michele Liedtke
Family
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results