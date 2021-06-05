David Dean Sullivan

February 23, 1945-June 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Funeral services for David Dean Sullivan, 76, of Rock Island, IL, will be noon Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 10 am until noon at the funeral home prior to services. Mr. Sullivan died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

David was born February 23, 1945, in Clifton Township, Monroe County, WI, the son of Carl and Monica "Mamie" (Dzekunskas) Sullivan. He married Rod Small December 4, 2015, in Rock Island. He retired from the Illinois Police Truck Weight Division December 31, 2005. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, going to the casinos, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his spouse, Rod Small; children, Noel Sullivan, Moline, and Holland (Rachelle) Sullivan, Princeton, IA; grandchildren, Christina, Savanna, Nick, Alex, and Emilee; siblings, Donna (Tom) Turpel, Davenport, IA, Pat (Gary) Clements, Coal Valley, IL, Barbara (Dale) Graham, East Moline, Carlene (Bob) Graham, Colona, IL, and Mike Sullivan, East Moline; and his special dogs, Shelby and Porscha.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jaycen Sullivan; great granddaughter, Angel; and brothers, Chuck and Don Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their excellent care.

