David Alan "Dave" Talbot

November 15, 1944-December 31, 2021

JOLIET-David Alan "Dave" Talbot, 77, of Joliet, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, IL. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL, with military honors conducted by VVA #299. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org/supportveterans," target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.PVA.org/supportveterans, PO Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675).

Dave was born on November 15, 1944, in Moline, IL, the son of Ralph and Betty (Howotte) Talbot. He was a U.S. Veteran, having served in the Air Force with security services in Vietnam from October of 1964 until October of 1968. Dave married his wife Fumei on February 6, 1968, in Taiwan. He previously worked as an outdoor installer, repairman and later as a training officer at Illinois Bell/ AT&T, retiring in 1992 after 25 years. He later was employed as a procurement training officer with South Suburban College. Dave enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and woodworking. Dave also liked working on cars and on computers and watching classic movies.

Survivors include his wife; son, John (Laura) Talbot, Romeoville, IL; daughter, Julie (Joseph) Trotsky, River Forest, IL; grandchildren, Ethan, Mathew and William Talbot, and Joseph (Joey) Trotsky; siblings, Andi (Max) Kauffmann, Blue Grass, and Cindy (Glenn) Granger, Rock Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lisa, Randy and Gary.

