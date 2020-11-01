Menu
David W. Collins
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1938
DIED
August 19, 2020
EAST MOLINE-David W. Collins, 81 of East Moline, passed unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. A Memorial Service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Please respect social distancing and wear a face mask.
Survived by his wife Sheri; three children, Mike (Loretta) Dudzik, Mark Collins, and Lauren White; 5 grandchildren; brother Larry (Terrie) Collins.
David's full obituary can be found at www.esterdahl.com.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 1, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
