Davina Helen Fyvie Cresswell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Davina Helen Fyvie Cresswell

May 26, 1937-September 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Davina Helen Fyvie Cresswell, 84, of Southwest Rock Island, passed away September 27, 2021 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island with loved ones by her side. She was born on May 26, 1937 in Edinburgh, Scotland to George Fyvie and Helen Fyfe Fyvie. She was the eldest of eight children. She married and came to the United States in 1969. From this marriage one daughter, Susan, was born.

Davina started work at Lutheran Hospital in 1973 where she was the Business Office cashier. She continued her employment under United Medical Center and Trinity until her retirement in 2003.She developed many lifelong friends from this employment. She so enjoyed being part of the Lutheran Family and continued to organize the "Lutheran breakfast" every month. She was always doing and caring for others.

Davina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Larry O'Melia, Rock Island; sister, Patricia Pembury, Cambridgeshire, England; brothers, Andrew, Robbie, Derek and Alistair, all of Scotland; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two special friends, Gerri and Shelley. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Hubert and John. She so loved her family and loved to talk about them.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Memorials in honor of Davina may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, and sent in care of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Avenue East, Milan, IL 61264, who are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear this news about Davina. I send lots of love and my sincere condolences to all the family.
Anna Roxburgh (Fyvie)
October 30, 2021
Davina shared her smile, friendliness, interest with so many of us that worked at Lutheran Hospital. She was a treasure in our lives and her presence will be missed.
Sr. Sheila McGrath
October 17, 2021
