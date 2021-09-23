Menu
Dawn L. Dixon
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Dawn L. Dixon

August 5, 1968-September 21, 2021

MOLINE-Funeral services for Dawn L. Dixon, 53, of Moline, IL, will be 9:30 am Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral home Ltd., East Moline.

On Tuesday September 21, 2021 at 10:17 pm our daughter Dawn was lead to heaven by the Angels.

Dawn was born to Roy and Helen (O'Shea) Hansen on August 5, 1968, in Moline. Fifty three years was just too short of time to have that ray of sunshine. When Dawn met you, you were her friend and her smile and beautiful blue eyes drew you in. She married Craig Cox and had two children, Zack and Ashley. She later married John Dixon July 22, 2010, in Rock Island. Dawn worked at the former Bituminous and now BitCo, for 29 years, where she had numerous friends.

Survivors include her husband, John; children, Zack (Trisha) Cox Aledo, IL; daughter, Ashley (Alex) Ryckeghem, Moline; the love of her life, her granddaughter, Brylee who she lovingly called Snicklefritz; her parents, Roy and Helen Hansen, Moline, brother, Scott Hansen, Debary, FL; grandfather, Earl Hansen, Silvis, IL; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Lillian O'Shea and Mary Hansen.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

We would like to give a special thank you to her niece, Jennie Brown for her love and help during this time. We would also like to thank the ICU staff at UnityPoint Rock Island for taking such good care of Dawn and being so kind to our family.

We will say goodbye for now. Dawn we love you and will see you again. Rest in peace Daisy May.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Sep
25
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1307 17th ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to your family. Keeping them in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Dawn always had a beautiful smile and heartwarming laugh that made everyone around her feel good! She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.
Lori Waldbusser
September 23, 2021
so sorry to hear about Dawn you are all in our thoughts & prayers she was always such a joy to be around could never leave a get together when she was there that your side and mouth didn´t hurt from all the laughing you did and her smile and laugh were amazing you will be missed
Cindy & Paul Gonzales
Friend
September 23, 2021
