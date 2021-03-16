Menu
Dawn Marie E. Griswold
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Dawn Marie E. Griswold

October 25, 1958-March 13, 2021

"Her eyes smiled," the family friend said. "I never once walked in and said her eyes looked tired. Her happy face and eyes made her what she is."

Dawn Marie E. Griswold, 62, of Milan, Ill.-who treated strangers like friends, and who treated everyone else like family-passed away March 13, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held at this time. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory in Moline, Ill. In accordance with public safety restrictions, attendees are expected to wear facemasks and observe social distancing.

The service will be livestreamed Sunday at 11 a.m. Central Time and can be found on Dawn's obituary page at Esterdahl.com.

Memorials may be made to Davenport, Iowa-based King's Harvest Pet Rescue no-kill shelter.

Dawn Marie was born Oct. 25, 1958 in Clinton, Iowa. She grew up with two brothers and two sisters in a family with no shortage of love. Her fondest childhood memories included spending days on her grandma's family farm in Charlotte, Iowa, as well as the countless days on the family's houseboat cruising up and down the Mississippi river.

Dawn's mom and dad are the people one would feature in a "How to be Married" textbook. Frequently holding hands. Traveling the country together. And always speaking kindly to and about one another.

Dawn always reiterated how lucky she was to have that. And she took that bottomless pit of love and friendliness and joy and kindness, and she shared it generously and without hesitation to virtually anyone whose path she crossed.

She was a wife. A mother. A daughter. A sister. A grandmother who was lovingly called "Nanna" by all.

She adored animals, especially her pets. And she lived a life abundantly rich in family and friends.

She was fierce in her love and loyalty to her family, which extends well beyond blood relatives. She was steady, strong, and courageous when facing life's most difficult moments. A rock for others. And she helps steady us now. Reminding us that every day is a gift and to live life fully.

She is a light. One with smiling eyes that can't and won't be extinguished.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; children, Shannon (Will) Scranton, Amber (Bob) Collier, Matthew Griswold; grandchildren, Sydney, Karley and Owen; father, Roland VonThun; siblings, Dale (Vanessa) VonThun, Roland (Sandi) VonThun, Rhonda VonThun, Royanne (Shawn) Corby; many nieces and nephews; her dogs, Bristol, Willow, and Louie; cats Eevee and Mazee; snake Coco; and bunny Romulus.

She was preceded in death by her mother Phyllis (DeWitt) VonThun.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Mar
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
steve and family,sorry for your loss,its hard to lose them this soon
Steve clark
March 22, 2021
Alicia Keeley Beiter & Family
March 21, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Words are inadequate at this difficult time, but please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa A Flaherty Brown
March 19, 2021
To all the Von Thun family - sending sincere and loving condolences to you all. Dawn was vibrant and sweet and will be missed by all who knew her. I am so sorry for your loss. You're all in my thoughts and prayers.
Barb Kendall
March 19, 2021
Dawn was always a ray of sunshine, everyone loved her, she had such a big heart and gave big hugs. She never met a stranger, she was a friend to many, and she will be greatly missed! Thoughts and prayers going out to the family, I am sooo sorry for your loss.
Helen M Mccormick
March 18, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers! Dawn was such a strong & loving person, we will deeply miss her! Hugs
Lisa Sprouse
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear this. She was such a sweetheart. Jerry and I send our prayers for the family. Our thoughts are with you.
Ronda Ploen
March 16, 2021
From the Lardners
March 16, 2021
