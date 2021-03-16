Dawn Marie E. Griswold

October 25, 1958-March 13, 2021

"Her eyes smiled," the family friend said. "I never once walked in and said her eyes looked tired. Her happy face and eyes made her what she is."

Dawn Marie E. Griswold, 62, of Milan, Ill.-who treated strangers like friends, and who treated everyone else like family-passed away March 13, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held at this time. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory in Moline, Ill. In accordance with public safety restrictions, attendees are expected to wear facemasks and observe social distancing.

The service will be livestreamed Sunday at 11 a.m. Central Time and can be found on Dawn's obituary page at Esterdahl.com.

Memorials may be made to Davenport, Iowa-based King's Harvest Pet Rescue no-kill shelter.

Dawn Marie was born Oct. 25, 1958 in Clinton, Iowa. She grew up with two brothers and two sisters in a family with no shortage of love. Her fondest childhood memories included spending days on her grandma's family farm in Charlotte, Iowa, as well as the countless days on the family's houseboat cruising up and down the Mississippi river.

Dawn's mom and dad are the people one would feature in a "How to be Married" textbook. Frequently holding hands. Traveling the country together. And always speaking kindly to and about one another.

Dawn always reiterated how lucky she was to have that. And she took that bottomless pit of love and friendliness and joy and kindness, and she shared it generously and without hesitation to virtually anyone whose path she crossed.

She was a wife. A mother. A daughter. A sister. A grandmother who was lovingly called "Nanna" by all.

She adored animals, especially her pets. And she lived a life abundantly rich in family and friends.

She was fierce in her love and loyalty to her family, which extends well beyond blood relatives. She was steady, strong, and courageous when facing life's most difficult moments. A rock for others. And she helps steady us now. Reminding us that every day is a gift and to live life fully.

She is a light. One with smiling eyes that can't and won't be extinguished.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; children, Shannon (Will) Scranton, Amber (Bob) Collier, Matthew Griswold; grandchildren, Sydney, Karley and Owen; father, Roland VonThun; siblings, Dale (Vanessa) VonThun, Roland (Sandi) VonThun, Rhonda VonThun, Royanne (Shawn) Corby; many nieces and nephews; her dogs, Bristol, Willow, and Louie; cats Eevee and Mazee; snake Coco; and bunny Romulus.

She was preceded in death by her mother Phyllis (DeWitt) VonThun.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.