Dean Jan Znaniecki
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Dean Jan Znaniecki

August 18, 1949-September 11, 2021

MOLINE-Dean Jan Znaniecki, 72, of Moline, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots or Rescued (2105 16th St, Moline, IL 61265).

Dean was born on August 18, 1949, in Spring Valley, IL, the son of John and Jean (Tieman) Znaniecki. He married Kathryn Ruth Hayes on June 25, 1968, in Peru, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn; children, Steven (Sarah) Znaniecki, Diana (Damon) Norton; grandchildren, Jesse Norton, Kieffer, Levi, and Sawyer Znaniecki.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons, Colton, and Colin Norton.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2021.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
So sorry for your loss - please let me help you when u need it. Your neighbor & friend. Linda & Mike
Linda Lundquist
September 14, 2021
