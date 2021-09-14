Dean Jan Znaniecki

August 18, 1949-September 11, 2021

MOLINE-Dean Jan Znaniecki, 72, of Moline, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots or Rescued (2105 16th St, Moline, IL 61265).

Dean was born on August 18, 1949, in Spring Valley, IL, the son of John and Jean (Tieman) Znaniecki. He married Kathryn Ruth Hayes on June 25, 1968, in Peru, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn; children, Steven (Sarah) Znaniecki, Diana (Damon) Norton; grandchildren, Jesse Norton, Kieffer, Levi, and Sawyer Znaniecki.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons, Colton, and Colin Norton.

