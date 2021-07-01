Deana M. McCarthy

September 5, 1978-June 28, 2021

REYNOLDS-Deana M. McCarthy, 42, of Reynolds, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Services will be 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Deana was born on September 5, 1978, in Moline, a daughter of Ricky Dixon and Cheryl (Moffitt) Klossing. She married Michael McCarthy on June 22, 2002, at the Rock Island Conservation Club. Deana was a realtor at Keller Williams Realty Greater Quad Cities. She enjoyed singing in her brother's band, spending time outdoors, and going on trips and traveling. Above all, Deana enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish Deana's memory include her husband, Michael; children, Julian (Kristina) Davidson, New Windsor, Jourdian (Abran) McCarthy, Milan, and Blake McCarthy, Milan; grandchildren, Hannah, Jarron, Aaliyah, and Maddox; mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Danny Klossing; father, Ricky; grandmother, Elaine Dixon; siblings, Sam (Danelle) Dixon, Jeff (Leighann) Klossing, and Cody (Christy) Smith; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Deana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and JoAnn Moffitt and Don Dixon; and brother-in-law, Seth McCarthy.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.