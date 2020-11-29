Deann Ruth Sherlock

June 3, 1966-November 19, 2020

Deann Ruth (nee McWhinney) Sherlock of Chicago went to heaven on November 19, 2020, at the young age of 54, after battling cancer for 18 years. We rejoice that Deann is now cancer-free, but we who are left behind miss her dearly.

Deann is the beloved wife of William Sherlock; proud mother of Alice and Dennis Sherlock; precious daughter of Scott and Mariann (nee Hofstetter) McWhinney; loving sister of Jay (Tama) McWhinney and Christine (Brad) Coats; dear daughter-in-law of the late Dan and Mary (nee Marsh) Sherlock; dear sister-in-law of Patrick (Julie) Sherlock, Molly (John) December and Michelle (Phillip) Hiestand; and fond aunt of Jackson McWhinney; Daniel, Elizabeth and Matthew Sherlock; and Erin and Andrew Hiestand.

Born June 3, 1966, in Moline, Illinois, Deann attended Orion High School and the University of Iowa, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. She found her calling in the arts, with a career in interior design, working for architectural firms as a corporate interiors specialist. Deann enjoyed gardening and lovingly tended to the beautiful flowers in her yard, frequently sharing their cheerful bounty with friends. She was a constant learner who enjoyed the lively discussions of her book club.

A member of Irving Park Lutheran Church in Chicago, Deann served as a Sunday School teacher and as a joyful volunteer. She had a lifelong love for the Girl Scouts and of 4-H.

Memorials may be shared with Carlson Community Services (www.carlsoncommunityservices.org)