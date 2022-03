DeAnna Steagall

February 26, 1987-February 11, 2021

MOLINE-DeAnna Steagall, 33, of Moline, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. She was born February 26, 1987.

DeAnna left behind her parents, John and Carol; brothers, Neal and John; her fiance, Tom; and their two kids, Gage (12) and Lillian (2); plus family and friends.

She was loved by many and is gone too soon.