DeAnne L. Anderson
Rock Island High School
Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha
111 South First Street
Alpha, IL
DeAnne L. Anderson, 83, of Alpha, IL died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha
My prayers and sincere sympathy for Mrs. Anderson´s children, grandchildren and greats. I´m sure she was an amazing woman to raise such wonderful sons and daughter. I am so thankful that you all have the comfort of knowing that she is with our God, in all His marvelous glory.
Dawn Brown
December 10, 2020
