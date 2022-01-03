Menu
Debbie L. Pauly
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Debbie L. Pauly

January 20, 1953-December 26, 2021

Debbie L. Pauly, 68, of Milan, passed away Sunday December 26, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday January 5, 2022 from 4:00-7:00pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Deborah was born on January 20, 1953 in Rock Island, the daughter of Edmund and Mary Ann (Geyssens) Carleton. She married Richard "Rick" Pauly on October 20, 1989 in East Moline. He preceded her in death April 2, 2012.

She had been employed as a bartender with Mr Ed's, Milan.

Debbie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved shopping, bird watching and spending time with her friends at Mr Ed's.

Survivors include her children, Melissa Stiles and Bryan Schippers, Robert and Faith Beckhart, all of Milan; step daughter, Jenna Pauly (Tito Aguiling) California; grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Alyssa Stiles, Kayla Stiles, Austin Miller, Chasity Beckhart, Samantha Beckhart and Odie and Maddy Aguiling; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Brenda (Clayton) Weisenborn, Cheryl Carleton, Lisa (Jeff) Robinson, Craig Carleton, Mark Carleton and Doug Carleton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick; parents, Edmund and Mary Ann; and brother, Edmund "Eddie" Carleton.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanfuneral.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
