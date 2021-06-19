Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debbie Lou Schroder
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Debbie Lou Schroder

October 2, 1942-June 17, 2021

MOLINE-Debbie Lou Schroder, 78, of Moline died Thursday, June 17, 2021 of injuries sustained while riding her bicycle.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 20th from 2:00 – 5:00 at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis.

Funeral services will be, 11am Monday, June 21st at the Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. Burial will follow at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

Debbie (Anderson) Schroder was born on October 2, 1942 in Moline. She was the daughter of Billy and Lois (Montgomery) Anderson. She graduated from Silvis McKinley Grade School in 1956 and United Township High School with the Class of 1960. She was a cheerleader and member of the Homecoming Royal Court. She married Stephen Schroder in 1964 in Silvis. As a team Steve and Debbie owned Schroder Mortuary in Silvis for over 35 years before they retired in 2002.

Steve and Debbie enjoyed almost 57 years of love and adventure. Owning their own airplane and traveling to every State and well over 20 countries and Caribbean Islands. One highlight of their years of travel was flying their plane to the Bahamas and landing on a grass strip full of wild blueberries in Northern Canada. Her husband and her children share fond memories of those many years of fun and adventure.

Debbie was a devout Christian and active member of Christ United Methodist Church. Also, she was an active quilter and member of Mississippi Quilters Guild.

Debbie is wife to Steve, mother to Lora (Felger) and Scott, grandmother to Dillon (Marie) and Lucas (Gracie) and sister to Gary (Mary) Anderson, Cathy (Jay) VanDVoorde, and Cindy (Andrew) Hansen. She was also a devoted Aunt to Steph, Kitty, Billie Sue, Randie, Marc, Greg, Eric and Katie and many dear cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My sincere condolences Steve to you and your family. May God Bless you at this time of your sorrow. Bill Fitch
Bill Fitch
June 20, 2021
Dear Schroder family, My heart goes out to all of you. I knew Debbie through Quilt Guild and looked forward to her smiling face and conversations at the meetings and participation in classes I taught. I will miss her. Prayers strength and for peace for your dear hearts. Debbie was a very special lady. Sincerely, Mary Korrect
mary korrect
June 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob and Nancy Bessee and Bill Bessee
Friend
June 20, 2021
Memories of her by them in Flying Country Club and having our own plane, Tommy Hawkins my husband and I became friends with them. Debbi was a sweet lady and know she will be missed by all who loved her.
Sue Hawkinns
Friend
June 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to you and your family. Debbie was a great friend the last few years I lived in East Moline. We rode together to the MVQC Guild afternoon meetings. My family was members of Christ United Methodist Church since 1960. My family and my husbands family used Schroeder´s Mortuary since 1958. We had a lot in common and it was a pleasure to have her has my friend before I moved to California in 2012. My sincere condolences and prayers to everyone. Phyllis Myers
Phyllis Myers
Friend
June 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Debbie. Although in the past we have helped many in this loss, it is never the same when we loose our own. God Bless
D. Stacy Lewis
Friend
June 19, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, our prayers go out to you and your family.
Don & Sheri Mercer
Family
June 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss Steve . May the LORD BLESS YOU WITH PEACE AND COMFORT
Melinda Loete & Harvey Lampe
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results