Debbie Lou Schroder

October 2, 1942-June 17, 2021

MOLINE-Debbie Lou Schroder, 78, of Moline died Thursday, June 17, 2021 of injuries sustained while riding her bicycle.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 20th from 2:00 – 5:00 at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis.

Funeral services will be, 11am Monday, June 21st at the Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. Burial will follow at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

Debbie (Anderson) Schroder was born on October 2, 1942 in Moline. She was the daughter of Billy and Lois (Montgomery) Anderson. She graduated from Silvis McKinley Grade School in 1956 and United Township High School with the Class of 1960. She was a cheerleader and member of the Homecoming Royal Court. She married Stephen Schroder in 1964 in Silvis. As a team Steve and Debbie owned Schroder Mortuary in Silvis for over 35 years before they retired in 2002.

Steve and Debbie enjoyed almost 57 years of love and adventure. Owning their own airplane and traveling to every State and well over 20 countries and Caribbean Islands. One highlight of their years of travel was flying their plane to the Bahamas and landing on a grass strip full of wild blueberries in Northern Canada. Her husband and her children share fond memories of those many years of fun and adventure.

Debbie was a devout Christian and active member of Christ United Methodist Church. Also, she was an active quilter and member of Mississippi Quilters Guild.

Debbie is wife to Steve, mother to Lora (Felger) and Scott, grandmother to Dillon (Marie) and Lucas (Gracie) and sister to Gary (Mary) Anderson, Cathy (Jay) VanDVoorde, and Cindy (Andrew) Hansen. She was also a devoted Aunt to Steph, Kitty, Billie Sue, Randie, Marc, Greg, Eric and Katie and many dear cousins.

