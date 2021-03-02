Debora Lou Downing

September 20, 1952-February 26th, 2021

MOLINE-Debora Lou Downing, of Milan, IL, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Louis; her mother, Norma Jean; and her sister, Darcy Gerk.

Debbie was born September 20, 1952 in Davenport, Iowa to Kenneth and Jean Downing. She attended Rock Island High School. Debbie had 2 daughters she was very proud of and had 4 grandchildren.

Throughout her life, she owned several bars throughout the QC area, and had worked the last 15 years as a bartender at the Rock Island Moose Lodge, which she loved doing and was loved by many.

She is survived by her sister, Dianna Downing Anderson (Norm); her daughters, Julie Wicall Sexton (Jeff Kephart), Tiffany McDaniel (Corey); grandchildren, Autumn Erichsen, Sydney Erichsen, Timothy Sexton, Jonathon Sexton; and 3 nieces. She was known by many and loved by more.

Her wishes were to be cremated with no funeral or services. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at the RI Moose Lodge later in March to show their respect and love to a woman that touched many.