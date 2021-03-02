Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debora Lou Downing
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Debora Lou Downing

September 20, 1952-February 26th, 2021

MOLINE-Debora Lou Downing, of Milan, IL, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Louis; her mother, Norma Jean; and her sister, Darcy Gerk.

Debbie was born September 20, 1952 in Davenport, Iowa to Kenneth and Jean Downing. She attended Rock Island High School. Debbie had 2 daughters she was very proud of and had 4 grandchildren.

Throughout her life, she owned several bars throughout the QC area, and had worked the last 15 years as a bartender at the Rock Island Moose Lodge, which she loved doing and was loved by many.

She is survived by her sister, Dianna Downing Anderson (Norm); her daughters, Julie Wicall Sexton (Jeff Kephart), Tiffany McDaniel (Corey); grandchildren, Autumn Erichsen, Sydney Erichsen, Timothy Sexton, Jonathon Sexton; and 3 nieces. She was known by many and loved by more.

Her wishes were to be cremated with no funeral or services. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at the RI Moose Lodge later in March to show their respect and love to a woman that touched many.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I is very hard to believe. I am so blessed to have got to know her. She was such a kind, living person. She will be missed by all Rest in Peace Sweet Lady as you was loved by many.
Viola Hubbs-Shankle
March 3, 2021
I still can't believe it. I am so sadden by Debbie's death and soo blessed to have known her. She was a kind, loving person who will be missed by many.
Michell Weaver
March 2, 2021
She´ll add more beauty to heaven, what a wonderful woman she was
Shelly Fleischman Payne
March 2, 2021
So very shocked and sorry to hear this news. She was a wonderful person. May she Rest in Eternal Peace & Happiness....Loved her.
Gail A Dahlstrom
March 2, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. This breaks my heart . Ive known debbie from way back when she worked at Harshbargers store and the boat club. She was as the sweetest as they come. She will be missed by many. Rest in peace my friend.
Shirley Welch
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results