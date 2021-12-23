Deborah L. Beattie

November 17, 1953-December 20, 2021

Deborah L. Beattie, 68, of New Windsor, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the New Windsor Fire Department.

Deborah was born on November 17, 1953 in Moline, the daughter of John and Vera (Scouten) McLain. She married Daniel Beattie on July 14, 1972 at Zion Lutheran Church. Deborah worked as a school bus driver for the Sherrard Community School District. She loved her horses and fishing.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Daniel Beattie; sons, John (Jennifer) Beattie and Jason (Nikki VanWinkle) Beattie; grandchildren, Logan, Danny, and Chase Beattie; brother, Daniel (Kathy) McLain; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Roger Beattie; and brother, Michael McLain.

