Debra L. Nielsen

February 22, 1956-March 26, 2022

COLONA-Debra L. Nielsen, 66, of Colona, Illinois, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Illinois.

Services are 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. until time of service. Prior to services, cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.

Debra Lynn Nielsen was born February 22, 1956, in Miami Beach, Florida, the daughter of Marvin Sr. and Barbara (Griffin) Nielsen. She worked for Walmart as a customer service manager.

She enjoyed reading, and was an avid Cubs, Elvis and M*A*S*H fan. She also loved her beloved "Fur Babies" over the years.

She is survived by her son, Russ (Kerry Muller) Nielsen of Colona; her granddaughter, Avery Muller; siblings, Vickie (Dan) Malmstrom of Silvis, Sandra (Dave) Swanson of Moline, and Steve (Cheryl) Nielsen of Moline; beloved nieces and nephews, Troy Malmstrom, Nic Nielsen, Keri Moore, Shelly Britt, Ashley Prunty, Cris Steinert, Craig Swanson, Grace McCubbin, and Tony Nielsen; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Marvin "Butch" Nielsen, Jr.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.