Debra S. VanDamme

May 31, 1962-September 25, 2020

Debra S. VanDamme, 58, of Silvis, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at her residence.

Cremation has been accorded, and no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to her family. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline is in charge of arrangements.

She was born May 31, 1962, a daughter of William and Shirley (Kinsey) Martin. She had been married to Bradley VanDamme, and divorced after 3 years of marriage.

She worked as a CNA until she turned 50, and had occasionally drove the elementary school bus.

Debra enjoyed reading, especially Nora Roberts, John McNally, and Dean Koontz. She also enjoyed collecting Isabel Bloom and Thomas Kincaid collectibles; playing boardgames and attending to her houseplants.

She was a very loving mother and the bond she had with her son was very strong, loving and rare.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Wesley, of Silvis, and a sister, Pamela Martin of East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Alfred and John Martin.

