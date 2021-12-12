Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delbert Christian Jr.

Delbert Christian Jr.

December 10, 2021

Delbert Christian Jr., 86, of Matherville, Illinois died Friday, December 10, 2021 at his son's home in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14th at Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be left for Matherville Fire Department.

Delbert worked as a welder at McLaughlin Body Co. for many years.

Survivors include sons: Greg (Connie) Christian, Ron Christian, Mark Christian, and Doug (Jennifer) Christian as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife: Marie.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.