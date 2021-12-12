Delbert Christian Jr.

December 10, 2021

Delbert Christian Jr., 86, of Matherville, Illinois died Friday, December 10, 2021 at his son's home in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14th at Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be left for Matherville Fire Department.

Delbert worked as a welder at McLaughlin Body Co. for many years.

Survivors include sons: Greg (Connie) Christian, Ron Christian, Mark Christian, and Doug (Jennifer) Christian as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife: Marie.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.