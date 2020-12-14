Menu
Della Huff
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Della (Lindsey) Huff

December 3, 1939-December 12, 2020

GENESEO-Della (Lindsey) Huff, 81, of Geneseo, Illinois passed away, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hammond Henry Long Term Care Unit, Geneseo, Illinois.

Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, at The Apostolic Sanctuary, 1501-John Deere Pkwy, Silvis, Illinois. There will be a visitation two-hour prior. Pastor Luke Levine will officiate. Due to Covid -19 restrictions, please wear a mask and social distance.

Della Irene Latta was born December 3, 1939 in St. Charles, Arkansas; the daughter of Rev. Thomas Milton Latta and Lola Lorene (Mitchell) Latta. She was a 1957 graduate of Moline High School. Della was a loving housewife and mother. She married Gene Lindsey November 6, 1959 in Moline. He passed December 23, 2004. Della later married Walter Huff, July 22, 2006 in Silvis. He passed February 3, 2018. She was a life-long member of The Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis. Della loved to sew clothing for her children. She was a great cook and baker and was especially known for her chocolate chip cookies she baked for the church bake sales.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Carla (Donald) Bailey, Colona, Duane (Rhonda) Lindsey, Coal Valley, Chris (Marty) Putnam, Wilton, and honorary son, Mike (Dana) Holland, Tulsa, Oklahoma, her grandchildren; Meagan Bailey, Miranda (Rob) Rubinate, Marisa (Cranston) Willis, Dustin (Jenn) Lindsey, Damon (Ken) Lindsey, Whitney (Jeff) Dee, Steven Putnam, Lindsey (Dustin) Ryan, her great-grandchildren; Ashlynn, Jordynn, Carsynn, Landry, Miles, Lucy, Shiloh, Georgianna, Dominic, Emmeline, Zachariah, Isaac, her sister; Hilda (Latta) Trapani, Akron, Ohio, her step-children; Vince (Cheryl) Huff, Harlan (Angie) Huff, Brenda Daniels and numerous step-grandchildren and greats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Samuel and Joyce Latta, her sister, Beverly (Latta) Hernbeck, and her brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Trapani.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 14 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss.
Carpentier, MItchell, Goddard & Company, LLC
December 28, 2020
I loved your mom, she was always so very sweet. You were so very blessed to have her as long as you did.
Sheila Hendricks
December 14, 2020
