Delores "Dolly" A. Shirley

August 18, 1949 - November 18, 2020

Milan - Delores "Dolly" A. Shirley, 71, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island, Ill.

Due to current public gathering limitations, no services are planned at this time. A memorial visitation and celebration of Dolly's life will held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dolly was born August 18, 1949 in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Alfred and Violet Dixon Proehl. She married Larry A. Shirley on October 14, 1972 in Milan.

She was Postmaster of the Osco, Ill., post office and later in Matherville, Ill. for many years. She also served many years on the board of Quad Cities Postal Credit Union, Moline.

Dolly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid stock car racing fan.

Surviving are her husband, Larry, of Milan; daughters, Mindy Shirley, Peoria, Ill. and Dawn Schutt, Rock Island; grandsons, John and Zachary Martin, both of Rock Island; siblings, Gerald "Jerry" (Sherry) Proehl, Milan, Ronald "Ronnie" (Cathie) Proehl, Davenport, Iowa, Sue Hamilton, Huntingdon, Tenn., and Billy (Denise) Musgrove, Andover, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.