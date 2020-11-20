Menu
Delores A. "Dolly" Shirley
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Delores "Dolly" A. Shirley

August 18, 1949 - November 18, 2020

Milan - Delores "Dolly" A. Shirley, 71, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island, Ill.

Due to current public gathering limitations, no services are planned at this time. A memorial visitation and celebration of Dolly's life will held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dolly was born August 18, 1949 in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Alfred and Violet Dixon Proehl. She married Larry A. Shirley on October 14, 1972 in Milan.

She was Postmaster of the Osco, Ill., post office and later in Matherville, Ill. for many years. She also served many years on the board of Quad Cities Postal Credit Union, Moline.

Dolly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid stock car racing fan.

Surviving are her husband, Larry, of Milan; daughters, Mindy Shirley, Peoria, Ill. and Dawn Schutt, Rock Island; grandsons, John and Zachary Martin, both of Rock Island; siblings, Gerald "Jerry" (Sherry) Proehl, Milan, Ronald "Ronnie" (Cathie) Proehl, Davenport, Iowa, Sue Hamilton, Huntingdon, Tenn., and Billy (Denise) Musgrove, Andover, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Dolly and I have been the best of friends since working in Osco, she at the post office and me at the feed store. We had great times going on bus trips to the Mall of America on weekend bus trips. The past 2-3 years we met once a month for lunch until the pandemic. I will miss you my dear sweet friend and think of you always. I´m sending my condolences along with prayers and thoughts to you, Larry, Mindy, Dawn, John and Zac. I know how much she loved you all.
Carol Gehring
November 20, 2020