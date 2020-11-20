Delores "Squirt" E. Wynn

April 5, 1928 - November 17, 2020

Milan - Delores "Squirt" E. Wynn, 92, of Milan, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Inurnment will be private at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Squirt was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 5, 1928, a daughter of Hedeman and Louise Weins Johnson. She married Wayne E. Wynn on January 10, 1948 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2012.

Squirt worked several jobs over her lifetime. She enjoyed the time she spent at Bonnett's Wholesale Florist and retired from the Rock Island Arsenal.

Squirt loved family, friends, boating and helping anywhere she could for the Village of Milan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Paula Wynn, Rock Island; adopted daughter, Debbie (Rod) Menken, Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Brad (Veronica) Kunkel, Blair Wynn, Benjamin Wynn and Brennan, Keegan and Noah Menken; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Lucas, Easton, Lincoln, Letty, Callie and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and several brothers and sisters.

