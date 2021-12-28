Delores "Dee Dee" Gunning

October 11, 1950-December 22, 2021

Delores "Dee Dee" Gunning, 71, of Kewanee, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. She was born October 11, 1950, in Kewanee, the daughter of Peter and Delores (Cervantes) Domingez. She was educated in Wethersfield Schools, graduating in 1968. Dee Dee married Cliff Gunning on September 21, 1974, on the bridge at Windmont Park in Kewanee; he survives.

Dee Dee is also survived by one son, Kyle Gunning of Kewanee; one sister, Debra (Richard) Mallery of Fort Meyers, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Dee Dee was a very popular hair stylist for over 50 years, starting at the Harem, then Spurgeons and lastly at Personal Touch. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck will officiate. Masks are required and please observe social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, Kewanee Chapter. There will also be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please leave an online condolence for Dee Dee's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.