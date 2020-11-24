Delores "DeeDee" M. Birely

February 5, 1936 - November 22, 2020

Milan - Delores "DeeDee" M. Birely, 84, of Milan, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her daughter's residence.

There will be no in person services or visitation. A live-streamed service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020, and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family.

DeeDee was born on February 5, 1936 in Morrison, IL, the daughter of Fred and Lila (Boetje) Schmidt. She worked at Milan Flower Shop, Wilbert Vault, and retired from South Park Mall in the maintenance department. DeeDee loved the outdoors watching all the animals. She also enjoyed her dogs, family, and making beautiful flower arrangements.

DeeDee is survived by her children, Warren (Debbie) Birely, Marvetta (Harold) Jones, George (Becky) Birely, Dale Birely, Gail (Lance) Burkert, and Terry "Trae" (Tommy) Kerr; grandchildren, Melissa (John) Cook, Amy (Fiance, Chris) Barnett, Timothy (Shana) Birely, Kevin (Pam) Jones, Lyndee (Aaron) Smith, Jennifer Birely, Sarah Birely, Jacob (Kylie) Burkert, Marvin (Julie) Birely, Jeremy Birely, Anthony (Katie) Houska, Natasha (Brandon) Larson, Tara (Brian) Dietiker, Duan (Brittany) Kerr, and Brandon (Jaimie) Kerr and Matt Testroet; granddaughter-in-law, Alaina Birely; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Jeanny Schmidt; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunt, Shirley Boetje. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Michael "Mikey" Birely; and brothers, Eugene and Frederick Schmidt.

Family would like to give a special thank you to Kelly McKay for the special care she gave to DeeDee and family.

