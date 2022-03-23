Menu
Delores I. Madison

December 13, 1931-March 19, 2022

MOLINE-Delores I. Madison, 90, of Moline passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Allure of Moline.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, March 27 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Sunday at the funeral home.

Delores was born on December 13, 1931 in Moline, a daughter of Nicholas and Bessie (Bonnie) Stergios. She worked as a housekeeper for Laurelwood Nursing Center in Rock Island for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Delores truly enjoyed spending time with her family and was the most loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tony (Regina) Boyce, Durant, IA, Brenda Madison, Rock Island and Teri Cooper, Davenport; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Annie and Barb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; sister, Helen; and brothers, John, Jimmy and Billy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 23, 2022.
