Deloris M. Myers
1938 - 2020
November 12, 1938-December 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Deloris M. Myers, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be 1:00pm Tuesday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. All those attending the services must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

She is survived by her children, David (Deb) Hoskins, Judy Miller, Richard (Lisa) Hoskins, Tina (Tom) Nelson; her companion, Bill Gillette; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Myers; great grandson, Tyson.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7Th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201
Dec
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery
, Rock Island, Illinois
