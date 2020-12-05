Deloris M. Myers

November 12, 1938-December 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Deloris M. Myers, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be 1:00pm Tuesday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. All those attending the services must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

She is survived by her children, David (Deb) Hoskins, Judy Miller, Richard (Lisa) Hoskins, Tina (Tom) Nelson; her companion, Bill Gillette; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Myers; great grandson, Tyson.