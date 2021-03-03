Menu
Delta I. Mumey
1931 - 2021
Delta I. Mumey

July 18, 1931-March 1, 2021

JOY-Delta I. Mumey, 89 of Joy, Illinois died Monday, March 1, 2021 at Aledo Rehab and Health Care Center. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Drury/Reynolds Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Auxiliary Post #1571. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born July 18, 1931 in rural Eliza, Illinois to Elmer and Birdie Thomas Terrill. She attended the local schools. Delta married Donald Mumey October 22, 1949 in Iowa City, Iowa. He died December 14, 2005.

Delta was a homemaker.

She enjoyed visiting the Lock & Dam #16 and visiting with friends and family.

Survivors include: one son: Rodger Mumey of Joy, IL; several nieces and nephews.

Delta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one infant daughter: Donna Marie; four brothers and six sisters.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Drury/Reynolds Cemetery
IL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.