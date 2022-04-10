Denise H. Grundstrom-Muse

September 30, 1963-April 6, 2022

Denise H. Grundstrom -Muse, 58, of Colona, formerly of Orion, passed away April 6, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha NE.

A funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Esterdahl Funeral Home, Orion, 1301 4th Street, Orion. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Denise was born on September 30, 1963, in Moline, the daughter of Lyle E. and Carol F. Litton Grundstrom. She married David Muse on December 2, 2000 at the Orion United Methodist Church.

Denise worked in the medical field for over 30 years and was currently a Medical Office Assistant with Genesis Pediatrics in Silvis. She was an Orion High School graduate, class of 1981. She and Dave enjoyed camping and motorcycle riding. Denise was an excellent dart player ranking in the top 10 in Illinois and 9th in the world tourney. She also loved giving "gunny bear hugs", but was the most proud of saving Dave's life during a cardiac event in 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Dave; son, Todd; nephews, Kyle and Jake; niece, Gayle; many aunts, cousins and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and her brother, Carlyle.

In honor of Denise the family encourages those attending services to wear their favorite tie dye clothing.

