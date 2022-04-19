Dennis A. Armstrong

February 14, 1941-April 14, 2022

MOLINE-Dennis A. Armstrong, 81, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A gathering to celebrate Dennis' life is 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Viking Club of Moline, 1450 41st Street, Moline, beginning with a small service at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Hope United Church of Christ, Moline.

Dennis Allen Armstrong was born February 14, 1941, in Rock Island, Illinois, to William "Wick" and Ruby (Lutrell) Armstrong. He graduated from Moline High School in 1959. He worked for International Harvester in East Moline for over 30 years.

He married Janet Welch and the couple had a son, Daniel. He later married Janice Lundquist. He was with his current companion, Nancy Polios, since 2012.

Denny enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, golfing, and listening to music (especially Pink Floyd). He liked attending events and activities with his high school graduating class. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family in recent years and always looked forward to the next family get-together.

Dennis is survived by his son, Daniel (Beverly) Armstrong of Hampton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Faith Armstrong and Nicholas (Sausha) Armstrong; his beloved companion of nearly 10 years, Nancy Polios and her family; two step-children; two special step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Rick Armstrong of Moline; and former wives, Janet DeRoo and Janice Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Loretta Dittman; and great-granddaughter, Danaia Abbott.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brian Cady and his staff, everyone at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, and Teresa Verstraete for the wonderful care given to Dennis.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.