Dennis Dinsmore Carlson

July 30, 1922-November 17, 2020

FORT MYERS, FL-Dennis Dinsmore Carlson, 98, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Moline, IL, died on November 17, 2020. Dennis was a man committed to his family, his work, his hobbies, and his faith.

Dennis married Annabelle "Ann" Dick on May 4, 1946 and shared life with her until her death in 2014. He is survived by his three children Patty Lane (Bob) of Chicago, Randy of Kansas City, and Julie Battaglia (Mark) of Glenview, IL; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. The family enjoyed vacations to Deer Valley in Colorado, playing board games like Rummikub, and being the most gracious of hosts.

Dennis was born on July 30, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN. His mother, Theckla, and the parents of his father, E. Edwin, had all emigrated from Sweden, a heritage whose importance could be seen by the red Swedish wooden horse that always greeted visitors to Dennis and Annabelle's homes. Dennis moved to the Northside of Chicago when he was a boy. He was always proud of the paper route that led him bounding two stairs at a time up the lakefront high rises and of his adventures climbing the fences of Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs. Dennis graduated from Jones Commercial High School and served in the Army Air Force as a navigator, although the war ended before he was deployed.

Trained as a tool and die maker, Dennis eventually moved to Moline, IL to take up a long, successful career as a traveling salesman for Cincinnati Milacron. Foreman in factories throughout the Midwest leaned on Dennis for his ability to understand the intricacies of the machinery and keep it working.

Dennis was instrumental in the beginnings of Homewood Evangelical Free Church in Moline, IL, both in the founding of the congregation and the construction of the buildings. He did not condone an idle hand and kept his own busy through his volunteer leadership at Christian Friendliness and Timberlee Camp, his skilled work in the basement woodshop, and as an interested and instinctive investor.

Faith in Jesus Christ was at the very core of Dennis' personality and at the center of his long marriage to Ann. Memorial gifts can be made to Youth Hope, a ministry of Christian Friendliness, in his honor.

Interment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, at a later date.