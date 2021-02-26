Menu
Dennis Jay Davis
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Mr. Dennis Jay Davis

May 30, 1959-February 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Mr. Dennis Jay Davis, 61 of Rock Island passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Trinity Rock Island. Per Dennis' wishes he will be cremated and there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in his name.

Dennis was born on May 30, 1959 in Moline, IL, the son of Edward and Betty Lou (Jacobs) Davis. The family moved to Florida and returned to the Quad Cities in 1978 after the death of Mr. Davis. Dennis worked at Xpac in Milan for many years until his health wouldn't allow him to work anymore.

He was a wonderful man and brother and a very caring person. He loved his family and his girlfriend of 12 years Cathy Steiner. He was a true sports fan and his favorite teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was an excellent landscaper. The newspaper even did an article on him describing the beauty of his yard.

Survivors include his son Brandon Davis, Galesburg, IL, grandchildren Camryn Davis and Liam Davis, sister Theresa Rae (Alan) Hemann, Des Moines, IA, niece, Tracy Lynn (Charlie) Daughtery her children, Haley, Kelsey and Ella, nephew Shawn Michael Haronik (Danielle Kingsbury), currently stationed in Germany, his girlfriend, Cathy and many cousins and other family members.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
It has been almost one year since I loss my Brother Dennis Davis. I miss my wonderful brother so much. It hasn´t been easy losing you my brother. There isn´t a moment that don´t go by that I am not thinking about you. We had so many great memories together. You will be forever in my heart. I will light a candle for you on February 23rd in your memory. I will always love you and I know you are still with us watching down on us .you was a wonderful person, Brother, and Father.
Theresa Hemann
Family
February 20, 2022
So sorry for Denny´s passing. I know he meant a lot to you and you will miss talking to him. I wish you could´ve spent more time together. Treasure the memories.
Alan Hemann
February 27, 2021
My Dearest Brother: I am missing You so much and I don´t think I will ever get over this lost. I have so many great memories. I love you so much. I love you Denny....
Theresa Hemann
February 27, 2021
Until we meet again my love
Cathy Stiner
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Harry & Kathy
February 26, 2021
