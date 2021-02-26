Mr. Dennis Jay Davis

May 30, 1959-February 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Mr. Dennis Jay Davis, 61 of Rock Island passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Trinity Rock Island. Per Dennis' wishes he will be cremated and there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in his name.

Dennis was born on May 30, 1959 in Moline, IL, the son of Edward and Betty Lou (Jacobs) Davis. The family moved to Florida and returned to the Quad Cities in 1978 after the death of Mr. Davis. Dennis worked at Xpac in Milan for many years until his health wouldn't allow him to work anymore.

He was a wonderful man and brother and a very caring person. He loved his family and his girlfriend of 12 years Cathy Steiner. He was a true sports fan and his favorite teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was an excellent landscaper. The newspaper even did an article on him describing the beauty of his yard.

Survivors include his son Brandon Davis, Galesburg, IL, grandchildren Camryn Davis and Liam Davis, sister Theresa Rae (Alan) Hemann, Des Moines, IA, niece, Tracy Lynn (Charlie) Daughtery her children, Haley, Kelsey and Ella, nephew Shawn Michael Haronik (Danielle Kingsbury), currently stationed in Germany, his girlfriend, Cathy and many cousins and other family members.

